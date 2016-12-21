Two Non-Profits Join Forces

Two local non-profits announced a new partnership today. United Farmer Veterans of Maine and Columbia Street Project will join forces.

According to administrators, the new relationship will enable UFV to build a training center to address the needs of its 225 veteran-owned farm affiliates.

In turn, UFV will be able to help Columbia Street Project address the needs of its clientele, mainly rehabilitated prisoners, with options such as housing and job training.

Officials say the partnership will enhance the missions of both organizations.

Stan Moody, President of Columbia Street Project says, “The new relationship broadens our outreach obviously. There’s so much similarity between what the veterans face coming out of active service, particularly overseas, and what a prisoner is facing coming out of prison.”

Jerry Ireland, Executive Director of UFV says, “It’s really about adjusting our approach to the community instead of just taking it’s about giving back.

The two organizations will be working out of a new office on Columbia Street in downtown Bangor.