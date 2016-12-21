Two Mainers Pardoned by President Obama 

Alert Matthew Davis GUILTY on all counts, including murder of Oakfield couple
Dec 21, 20169:55 PM EST
Two mid-coast men have been pardoned of their crimes.

They are among 78 people pardoned by President Obama Monday.

Francis O’Hara, Sr, 84, of Camden pled guilty in 1990 to bid rigging the sales of frozen seafood to the Defense Department.

He was sentenced to a half-year in prison and had to pay more than $1,000,000 in fines and restitution.

Robert Baines, 60, of South Thomaston was convicted 30 years ago and sentenced to six years in prison for intent to deal more than 1,000 lbs. of pot.

The two men are now absolved of their crimes.

