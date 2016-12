Tremont Man Wanted for Eluding Police Turns Himself In

Authorities say a Tremont man they’d been looking for since last week turned himself in Wednesday.

Police say, while assisting drug agents Thursday, they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Darrell Thurston, 46.

Police say Thurston went through a driveway and across several unplowed properties before the chase ended on Shore Rd. in Lamoine.

Deputies say Thurston and his passenger fled into the woods.

Thurston is charged with eluding an officer and trafficking cocaine.