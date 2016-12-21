Surprise Celebration for World War Two Veteran and Pearl Harbor Survivor

It was a special day for World War Two veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Coles of Machias.

He was presented with an honorary diploma and a surprise party for his 93rd birthday.

Photojournalist Mark Rediker takes us there.

Robert Coles: “This is the 93rd anniversary of my birth.

Pleased to meet you, thank you for your service.

He’s been a friend of the school for quite a while, and we also wanted to have him talk about his trip to Hawaii, for the Pearl Harbor ceremonies that he participated in.

Mr. Coles is a Pearl Harbor Survivor and recently travelled to Hawaii, to take part in the remembrance ceremonies on December 7th.

This picture was taken in November, 1941.

If I had waited until June of 41 I would have graduated.

See people do something special for Bob on his birthday, it’s his 93rd birthday.

This is to certify that Robert P. Coles has completed the course of study prescribed for graduation and is therefore awarded this diploma, given at Machias Maine, this day December 21st, 2016.

You are now an alumnus of Machias high School, Congratulations.

God bless you, God bless you.

I think it’s real important, he went into the service, enlisted knowing that he didn’t have that diploma. So I think it is a big piece of his life that he’s missing.

And, we’re just glad that we can give that too him today.

God bless you all, and I’m a high school graduate! Thank you!

This is wonderful… Oh,

I would like to also let you know that today is Mr. Coles’ 93rd birthday, Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you!

Happy Birthday Bob, Happy birthday Mr. Coles, “happy Birthday to you” (singing)”