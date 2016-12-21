Portland Secret Santa Spreads Holiday Hope with $100 bills 

Portland’s secret Santa is spreading hope.
For the 8th year – the anonymous Santa has surprised people at several locations around the city – handing out 100 dollar bills.
“Santa” says it’s more than just the dollars signs – it’s about the spirit of giving.
One woman was so surprised – she was moved to tears.
I’ve had a rough year with back surgeries and haven’t been able to work so it’s been really hard. I appreciate it more than anything.
For a lot of folks it might be the only thing that’s gone right for them recently it gives them a little hope in life and that’s important too.
Portland’s Secret Santa gives away a total of 20-thousand dollars a year.