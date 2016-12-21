Alert Matthew Davis GUILTY on all counts, including murder of Oakfield couple
Portland Secret Santa Spreads Holiday Hope with $100 bills 

Dec 21, 20167:54 AM EST
Portland’s secret Santa is spreading hope.

For the 8th year – the anonymous Santa has surprised people at several locations around the city – handing out 100 dollar bills.

“Santa” says it’s more than just the dollars signs – it’s about the spirit of giving.

One woman was so surprised – she was moved to tears.

I’ve had a rough year with back surgeries and haven’t been able to work so it’s been really hard. I appreciate it more than anything.

For a lot of folks it might be the only thing that’s gone right for them recently it gives them a little hope in life and that’s important too.

Portland’s Secret Santa gives away a total of 20-thousand dollars a year.

