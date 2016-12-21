Noyes Street Landlord Requests New Trial 

A Portland landlord sentenced to 90 days in jail after a fire killed six people is requesting a new trial.

A judge sentenced Gregory Nisbet for a code violation on Dec. 1, and his attorney requested the new trial in a court filing dated Monday.

Nisbet owned a Portland apartment house where the deadly fire occurred on Nov. 1, 2014.

The judge acquitted Nisbet of manslaughter charges but ruled that he was guilty of a violation related to the home not having adequate means of escape from third-floor rooms.

The request for a new trial states that Nisbet was not aware of evidence that could have changed the outcome of his trial until after his conviction. Nisbet had until Thursday to appeal the verdict.