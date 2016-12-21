Milder Temps This Afternoon, Light Snow & Mix Likely Thursday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Low pressure will pass to our north today, giving us a bit of cloudiness mainly over northern areas. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with milder temperatures. Highs will climb into the 30s and low 40s for most locales. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as our next storm system approaches the area. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s for most spots.

Our next round of storminess arrives Thursday. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes region will move through the area Thursday giving us a quick shot of snow, mix and rain. It looks like most locations will see light snow from this system although coastal areas could see some mixed precipitation with temperatures rising into the mid-30s for highs. Accumulations will be light with a coating to an inch or two expected by later in the day. Precipitation will wind down Thursday evening as the storm pulls away from the region. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region Friday getting us back to some sunshine and dry weather with temperatures mainly in the 30s. A cold front will approach the area Saturday giving us another round of some light snow for most spots with some mixed precipitation possible near the coast. Temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40° for highs Saturday afternoon. Christmas Day looks a bit colder but dry.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 34°-42°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 19°-27°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of light snow inland, mix and rain along the coast. A coating to an inch or two of accumulation possible. Highs between 30°-37°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow inland and mix possible along the coast. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a bit colder with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW