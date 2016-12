Maine in the Middle of the Pack for Income Growth

Maine’s about in the middle of the pack when it comes to personal income growth.

That’s according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis which shows personal incomes in Maine rose 1.1% in the 3rd quarter of this year.

That’s the 25th highest growth rate in the nation.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire saw incomes grow 1.3%.

South Dakota had the highest personal income growth in the country at 1.8%.