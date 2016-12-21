Longest Night Homeless Vigil in Bangor

Wednesday marked the official start of winter.

It’s also the longest night of the year and a time when Bangor officials honor lives lost over the past 12 months.

It was the 11th year that the Longest Night Homeless Vigil was held at the Hammond Street Congregational Church.

It’s an occasion that allows members of the community come together to share stories and reflect on homelessness and to honor the memories of those who have passed away.

The hope is that it shines a light on the issue and makes people aware of services available.

“There is a state plan to end homelessness in Maine and we’re working towards realizing that every day” said Boyd Kronholm, Executive Director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. “It seems that the harder you work the more people your house the more people show up at your door. Especially as the weather turns cold. That’s why the Bangor area has chosen to do this on the longest night of the year.”

“We are very fortunate in Bangor that we have two wonderful shelters that will assist people in finding housing” said Hope House Director Ann Giggey. “Take them in when they have no housing u sheltered and help them get through this time in their lives.”

Dozens attended the vigil and enjoyed some refreshments afterward.