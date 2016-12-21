Jury Reaches Partial Verdict in Matthew Davis Trial

After two days of deliberations a jury has reached a partial verdict in the trial of a Houlton man accused of a double murder.

35-year-old Matthew Davis is charged in the killing of a couple from Oakfield.

Late Wednesday afternoon the jury has reached a verdict on eight out of ten counts–but not on the charges he murdered 51-year-old Michael Kitchen and 49-year-old Heidi Pratt.

Authorities say he shot them to death inside their Oakfield home.

Just about an hour ago the jury of 8 women and four men found Davis guilty of 3 counts of theft–finding that he stole a truck from Katahdin Forest Products in Oakfield, a truck belonging to Kitchen, and a kayak.

He was also found guilty of four counts of arson for torching the couple’s home and truck…and for burning a building and a vehicle at Katahdin Forest Products.

And the jury found him guilty on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

The judge has asked the jury to continue deliberating on the murder counts.

They will be back at 8:30 Thursday morning to try and reach a verdict.