Hampden’s Annual Susan Abraham Swim-a-thon

Community members in Hampden found a way to give back Wednesday afternoon, getting a little exercise in the process.

They held their annual swim-a-thon raising funds for the Susan Abraham Senior Swimmer Scholarship.

Susan was a member of the Hampden Academy swim team who died in a car crash a decade ago.

Since then, her teammates and coaches have held the event as a way to honor her.

Swimmers of all ages find sponsors, then come to the Lura Hoit Pool and swim for 20 straight minutes to earn their cash.

“I’ve been doing it for a little while so it’s not as hard, but for the new kids it’s going to be a little hard so hopefully they’ll stick with it and they’ll do great” said Hampden Senior Gabrielle Bourgoin. “It’s good for them it’s good for us we have a great time doing it we have kids who have done it for four years as members of our team and then come back from college and do it every year it does build community” said Sam Manhart, Hampden’s Assistant Swim Coach.

The goal was to raise three to four thousand dollars with the swim-a-thon.