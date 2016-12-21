Geaghan’s Pub Receives Governor’s Award for Business Excellence

Geaghan’s pub and craft brewery has scored a governor’s award for business excellence.

The Geaghan’s family has been serving customers in Bangor for 41 years.

It’s the first time in more than 15 years that a restaurant has been recognized for this honor, and the first time a brewery has received it.

The award recognizes businesses that represent the best of the best in our state.

It’s given to entities dedicated to quality workmanship, maintaining a loyal and dedicated workforce, and giving back to the community.