Final Tally: Question 1 Passes, Marijuana Legislation Now on Governor’s Desk

After a recount, there is no change in the outcome of Question 1, which legalizes and taxes marijuana in Maine.

The official results now go to the Governor, who must issue a proclamation within ten days.

The law takes hold 30 days after that.

Opponents requested the recount last month, but dropped that request last weekend.

The final vote as certified by the Secretary of State’s Office was “Yes” winning by 3,995 votes.

Opponents say they want to work on closing a loophole allowing legal possession of pot by youth and want to restrict access to edibles.

Both sides say they’ll work together on the issues.