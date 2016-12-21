ALERT
Matthew Davis GUILTY on all counts, including murder of Oakfield couple
Derba Takes Over UMaine Baseball Team
Dec 21, 2016
10:31 AM EST
Tim Throckmorton
Sports
Nick Derba will serve as Interim Head Coach of the Maine Baseball team for the 2016-17 season.
