Charges Likely After Sick Puppies Sold by Unlicensed Pet Shop

From WMTW:

An unlicensed pet store that sold puppies that were later diagnosed with canine parvovirus infection, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police searched the home of Steven and Leala Evans after receiving a complaint that a puppy purchased from the couple was diagnosed with CPV, investigators said.

Officers found 15 dogs at the home, including seven puppies.

Three of the puppies had symptoms of CPV, which is highly contagious.

All of the dogs have been placed under quarantine, with the requirement that the three puppies be examined by a veterinarian within 24 hours.

Investigators are still working to determine the number of dogs that were sold or given away by the couple.

Police said they have identified four customers who purchased dogs now diagnosed with CPV.

Police said the dogs were sold on Craigslist, Uncle Henry’s and Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Special Enforcement Officer Michael Chaine at 207-333-6650 ext 2058 or [email protected]