Bangor Reverend Retiring After 26 Years of Service



“Bangor is a wonderful community. We moved up here in 1990. We’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, but to be in this church in the downtown has been a real joy.”

A man who had devoted his whole career to the ministry and caring for others will soon deliver his last sermon. After 26 years of service to the Bangor community, Reverend James Haddix of All Souls Congregational Church says it’s time to retire, “I hit the 70 year mark in July, and so it seemed like a good time to let the church have a little time to transition and see if they could find someone with a new vigor.”

With an extensive education and years of ministering to people from all walks of life, the reverend says over the years, his mission was to bring people together, “My heart has been in ecumenical and interfaith friendships and conversations.”

He has also been a member of a group of street pastors who care for, listen to, and help people on the streets. He says, “On the street people say what church are you from and we’ll say, well I’m from Advent Christian and I’m from Grace Methodist and I’m from All Souls or wherever, and people are astounded. People say, ‘Yeah, that’s the way the church ought to be,’ which is true.”

Reverend Haddix plays the saxophone for a big band in his spare time, which he will continue to do, but he has no immediate place for his retirement. “I will probably write, we’ll travel some. I have grandchildren I want to see. We’ll find things to do,” says Haddix.

Reverend Haddix says he’ll miss his role at the church and his congregation, but he’s confident in his church’s leadership. He says, “I’ve done what I did in my time and now they’re moving on to a new time. They’ll be okay.”

The Reverend’s last service will be Christmas Morning at All Souls Congregational Church.