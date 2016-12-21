Augusta Students, Salvation Army Volunteers Hand Out Toys to Families in Need

Students embraced the meaning of Christmas yesterday in Augusta.

Sixty students from the Saint Michael School joined forces with the salvation army… to convert their gym into a toy-drive distribution center.

The gym on Sewall Street…was filled with Christmas toys collected for nearly 200 families.

Students volunteered from nine until three working to spread a little Christmas joy.

“We’re trying to encourage the giving more than the receiving. these students, these younger kids, they’re actually carrying the bags for the people, giving them the bags, and they’re getting to see what Christmas is all about.”

“It really opens their eyes and it certainly shows that we’re teaching them good morals, good values, good ethics.” >

The school also has an annual Thanksgiving partnership with the Salvation Army

providing holiday dinner baskets to more than one hundred community members each year.